Jan 19 (Reuters) - Alstria Office REIT AG :

* Leases 4,800 square metres in Berlin

* Announces signature of new lease for its asset in Darwinstrasse 14-18, Berlin

* Lease will start on Dec. 1, 2015 and generate an annual rental income of 590,000 euros ($686,000) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8601 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)