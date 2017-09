Aug 4 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG

* Says H1 revenue 51.5 million eur

* Says full-year guidance confirmed (revenues eur 102 million and FFO eur 47 million)

* Says H1 net profit was eur 6.8 mln, impacted by negative non-cash valuation effects on financial derivatives