July 28 (Reuters) - Alstria Office REIT AG : * Says it has agreed to develop a 10,000 sqm building on its asset

Siemensstrasse 31-33 in Ditzingen near Stuttgart * Says building will be leased by an operator of the leading German DIY chain

Hagebau * Says lease contract will have a maturity of 20 years and is planned to start

early 2016