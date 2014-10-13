BRIEF-alstria office REIT sells building in Hamburg for 41.7 million euros

Oct 13 (Reuters) - alstria office REIT AG

* Says sells a building in Hamburg for 41.7 million euros

* Says reallocates capital into stronger growth potential assets with acquisition of two assets in Duesseldorf

* Says buildings in Duesseldorf currently generate an annual rental income of 2.2 million euros, offering higher growth potential

* Says acquires two assets at all-in cost of around 42.6 million euros

* Says two transactions will be closed in Q4 of 2014