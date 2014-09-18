FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alta's unit signs preliminary property sale agreement under Forest Hill project with Murapol
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alta's unit signs preliminary property sale agreement under Forest Hill project with Murapol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - ALTA SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, TUP Property SA, has signed a preliminary agreement with Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA for sale of a land property of the total area of 2.07 hectare located in Katowice that is part of Forest Hill project

* Said TUP Property SA will tear down the warehouse located on the sold land property and office part of the property (not under sale agreement) will be revitalized

* Said on the sold land property will be constructed another stage of a housing estate Forrest Hill

* Said parties declared that the final sale agreement will be signed until June 30, 2015 and the sale price will be 5 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.