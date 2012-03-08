FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AltaGas profit rises, sees strong gas business
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-AltaGas profit rises, sees strong gas business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its gas and power businesses, and said the gas business is expected to deliver stronger results this year.

The company, which is involved in natural gas extraction and transmission, energy services and power generation, said its conventional power business is likely to be slightly weaker as power prices are expected to be lower in Alberta.

For the fourth quarter, net income applicable to common shares was C$29.9 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share, up from C$26.5 million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Normalized net income was 34 Canadian cents per share, compared with 31 Canadian cents a share, last year.

The results were driven in part by higher volumes at extraction facilities and higher power generated at the gas-fired and wind facilities, the company said.

Revenue rose 17 percent to C$422.7 million.

