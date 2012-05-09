FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AltaGas pipeline ruptures in central Alberta
May 9, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AltaGas pipeline ruptures in central Alberta

* Gas gathering line ruptured

* Spill estimated to be small

* No immediate health danger, company says

CALGARY, Alberta, May 9 (Reuters) - An AltaGas Ltd pipeline ruptured and leaked natural gas and liquid byproducts on aboriginal land in central Alberta, but the company and regulators said on Wednesday that it appears initially to be a small spill.

AltaGas crews were working to clean up the site on agricultural land on the Samson Cree First Nation, north of the city of Red Deer, said Darin Barter, spokesman for the Alberta Energy Resources Conservation Board.

The spill, from a 4.5-inch gas gathering pipeline that carried 2 million to 3 million cubic feet a day, was reported on Tuesday. The pipeline carries gas, including some liquid hydrocarbon components, to a gas plant in the region, said Jeremy Baines, AltaGas divisional vice-president of field gathering and processing.

It is not yet known how much gas liquid leaked, but the area is about 35 metres by 35 metres (115 feet by 115 feet), Baines said. He said there was no immediate health danger.

“The site has been secured, the pipeline has been depressured. We’re now working on cleanup, working to make sure everyone’s safe in the area and there are no hazards to the residents,” Baines said.

