Altalink sells C$475 mln of notes in two parts - term sheet
September 12, 2013 / 9:14 PM / 4 years ago

Altalink sells C$475 mln of notes in two parts - term sheet

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Altalink, LP on Thursday sold C$475 million ($461 million) of medium-term notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$125 million ($121 million) of 3.621 percent notes due Sept. 17, 2020, which were priced at par to yield 115 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

Also included in the sale, C$350 million ($340 million) of notes due Sept. 17, 2043. This tranche has a coupon rate of 4.922 percent, and was priced at par to yield 165 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

For the notes due 2020, the investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

For 2043 tranche, investment dealer arms of the Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

The issue is for sale only in Canada.

