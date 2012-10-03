FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Alta Mesa adds $150 mln in notes
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Alta Mesa adds $150 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Alta Mesa Holdings LP /Finance
Services Corp on Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to
an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.  
    Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Mitsubishi were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALTA MESA

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 9.625 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99       FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 9.85 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

