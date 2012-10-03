New Issue- Alta Mesa adds $150 mln in notes

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Alta Mesa Holdings LP /Finance Services Corp on Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $100 million. Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALTA MESA AMT $150 MLN COUPON 9.625 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 9.85 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS