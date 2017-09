Aug 29 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA :

* Net asset value EUR 15.74 per share as of June 30

* Net asset value on IFRS basis EUR 574.6 million as of June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)