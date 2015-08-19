Firm that vetted Snowden in $30 million settlement with U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - United States Investigations Services Inc, the private firm that vetted former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, has agreed to pay $30 million to resolve U.S. claims connected to its background investigations.

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that the settlement with USIS and its parent company, Altegrity Inc, will resolve claims that the firm failed to perform quality control reviews in connection with its background investigations.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit originally filed by a whistleblower that the Justice Department later joined. The lawsuit was separate from issues involving the firm’s review of Snowden. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)