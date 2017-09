Dec 10 (Reuters) - Alten SA :

* Alten Group announces strategic acquisition of U.S.-based cPrime inc.

* Cprime is a San Francisco-based agile consulting, training, and enterprise agile transformation services company

* New merger also aligns cPrime with Calsoft Labs to build new products and enterprise IT-solutions for clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)