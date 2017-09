Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alten SA :

* Announces creation of joint venture, ALTEN SIR Global Security Services, with Akerva

* Says joint venture is owned 51 pct by Alten and 49 pct by Akerva

* Says goal of joint venture is creating collaboration around security projects Source text: bit.ly/15YMXGi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)