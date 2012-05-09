Alten raises full-year growth target

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - French engineering and IT consultancy Alten posted a 17.2 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Wednesday and raised its target for organic revenue growth for the year to 7 percent.

First-quarter sales reached 306.6 million euros ($398 million), growing 12.3 percent on a like-for-like basis, the company said in a statement. Sales in France, the company’s top market, grew 9.8 percent to 197.6 million.

Last month, Alten’s chief executive told Reuters he hoped organic growth this year would reach 7-8 percent, up from a previous forecast of at least 5 percent.

Simon Azoulay also said he wanted to cut the portion of sales generated in France to half from 2015, down from two-thirds currently. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)