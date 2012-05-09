FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alten raises full-year growth target
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 9, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Alten raises full-year growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - French engineering and IT consultancy Alten posted a 17.2 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Wednesday and raised its target for organic revenue growth for the year to 7 percent.

First-quarter sales reached 306.6 million euros ($398 million), growing 12.3 percent on a like-for-like basis, the company said in a statement. Sales in France, the company’s top market, grew 9.8 percent to 197.6 million.

Last month, Alten’s chief executive told Reuters he hoped organic growth this year would reach 7-8 percent, up from a previous forecast of at least 5 percent.

Simon Azoulay also said he wanted to cut the portion of sales generated in France to half from 2015, down from two-thirds currently. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.