6 months ago
Alten closes 2016 with stable growth driven by foreign expansion
February 21, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 6 months ago

Alten closes 2016 with stable growth driven by foreign expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Alten reported a rise in full-year core earnings on Tuesday, in line with the year-round growth in activity driven by foreign acquisitions.

The French provider of technology and engineering services has carried out 10 acquisitions throughout 2016, out of which nine targeted foreign companies, boosting the full year 2016 revenue by 13.5 percent to 1.75 billion euros ($1.85 billion).

Alten's profitability was kept at a stable level, resulting in full year net profit group share growing by 5.7 percent to 112.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.9479 euros) (Reporting by Pawel Lapinski in Gdynia; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

