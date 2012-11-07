FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alten lifts sales goal on strong demand abroad
November 7, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Alten lifts sales goal on strong demand abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French engineering and IT consultancy Alten raised its 2012 growth target on Wednesday after sales rose 13 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Alten said full-year sales will rise at least 8 percent on an organic basis, compared with a previously forecast 7 percent gain, after strong demand in markets such as India, Germany and Sweden lifted revenue.

Sales advanced to 884.6 million euros ($1.13 billion) in January-September from 784.5 million in the year-earlier period, the company said.

The French company’s 6.1 percent advance in domestic sales was outpaced by 27 percent growth in other markets.

Third-quarter sales grew 13 percent as business remained “satisfatory”, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet)

