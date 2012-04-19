UPDATE 1-Altera posts weak 1st-qtr, sees higher rev in 2nd-qtr

* Sees Q2 revenue up 14-16 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Programmable chipmaker Altera posted lower-than-expected quarterly results as demand for its wireless and telecom products fell, but forecast higher revenue in the second quarter.

The company sees a sequential revenue growth of 14 percent to 18 percent, implying sales of $437.5 million to $452.8 million in the second quarter. Analysts, on average, were expecting $451.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Altera also expects a 70 percent increase in its gross margin.

“As we enter the second quarter, our backlog position has significantly improved, reflecting stronger demand for our products,” Chief Executive John Daane said in a statement.

Semiconductor chips made by Altera and rival Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do specific tasks -- eliminating hefty expenses to develop custom chips.

Last month, Altera had warned that its revenue in the first quarter could be at the low end of its previous expectation as the company’s customers trimmed inventories.

For the first quarter, Altera’s net income fell to $115.8 million, or 35 cents per share, from $224.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales for the quarter fell 28 percent to $383.8 million.

Analysts, on average, were looking for first-quarter earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $422.7 million.

Shares of company were up about a percent at $38.65 in aftermarket trading. They had closed at $38.50 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.