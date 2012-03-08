UPDATE 1-Chipmaker Altera trims current-quarter rev forecast

* Company sees revs up sequentially in second quarter

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 (Reuters) - Programmable chipmaker Altera warned that its revenue in the first quarter could be at the low end of its previous expectation, as the company’s customers keep trimming inventories.

Altera said its current-quarter revenue would be down between 7 percent and 9 percent sequentially in the current quarter. However, the company said it continues to expect revenue in the second quarter will be above the first quarter.

Hurt by soft demand in its wireless and military businesses, Altera had previously predicted first-quarter revenue would decline 5 percent to 9 percent sequentially.

Altera’s guidance implies a revenue midpoint of $421 million, compared to Wall Street expectations of $427 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Semiconductors made by Altera and rival Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do specific tasks -- eliminating hefty expenses to develop custom chips.