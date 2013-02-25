FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2013 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Altera says Intel to manufacture future chips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Altera announced an agreement with Intel Corp to manufacture Altera’s programmable chips on Intel’s cutting-edge 14 nanometer technology.

Altera and rival Xilinx together dominate the market for programmable microchips and access to Intel’s industry-leading fabs could give it a major advantage.

“Altera gains a tremendous competitive advantage at the high end in that we are the only major (programmable chip) company with access to this technology,” Altera said in a press release on Monday.

Shares of Altera were unchanged in extended trading after closing down 0.96 percent at $35.01.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
