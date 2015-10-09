FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to clear unconditionally $16.7 bln Intel, Altera deal - sources
October 9, 2015

EU to clear unconditionally $16.7 bln Intel, Altera deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are set to approve U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp’s $16.7 billion offer for Altera Corp without requiring concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The world No. 1 chipmaker is making its largest acquisition to reinforce its portfolio of higher-margin chips used in data centres and boost its business in household devices linked to the Internet.

Altera makes programmable chips used to speed up web searches, among other uses. The proposed takeover is one of three big deals in the highly fragmented chip industry this year. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

