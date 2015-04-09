FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takeover talks between Altera, Intel end - CNBC
April 9, 2015

Takeover talks between Altera, Intel end - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Takeover talks between chipmakers Intel Corp and Altera Corp have broken off, CNBC reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The two companies could not come to an agreement on price, CNBC said.

The development comes about two weeks after the two were reported to have been in discussions for Intel to buy Altera in a deal that could have topped $10 billion.

Altera shares dropped around 12 percent on the report and Intel fell about 2 percent.

Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
