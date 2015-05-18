FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel, Altera resume deal talks - NY Post
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 18, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Intel, Altera resume deal talks - NY Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Chipmakers Intel Corp and Altera Corp have resumed talks on a possible deal that could top $13 billion, the New York Post reported.

Earlier discussions on a deal fell through as the companies were unable to agree on a price, Reuters reported in April.

Altera’s shares jumped 7 percent to $47.50 in premarket trading on Monday, while Intel’s shares were up slightly at $33.15.

One way or the other, an outcome is expected in a few weeks, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1LdiEuD)

Intel and Altera could not immediately be reached for comment.

Deal talks between the two companies first surfaced in March and media reports suggested that a potential deal could top $10 billion, making it Intel’s biggest acquisition ever. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.