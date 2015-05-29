FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel nears $15 bln deal to buy Altera - NY Post
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 5:07 AM / 2 years ago

Intel nears $15 bln deal to buy Altera - NY Post

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is close to a deal to buy smaller chip maker Altera Corp for about $15 billion, the New York Post reported.

The deal price could be as much as $54 a share, a 15 percent premium over Altera's Thursday closing price of $46.97, the New York Post reported, citing a source close to the situation. (bit.ly/1Fk3FL4)

“A deal is likely by the end of next week,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying. The source also cautioned that the talks could still fall apart.

Intel signed a standstill agreement earlier this year with Altera that expires on June 1, giving the world’s largest chipmaker the option to launch a hostile bid after that, Reuters reported in April, citing sources.

Altera in April rejected an unsolicited $54 per share offer from Intel following months of negotiations, the sources told Reuters.

Avago Technologies Ltd agreed on Thursday to buy Broadcom Corp for $37 billion in the largest merger of chipmakers ever.

The merger is the industry’s second megadeal this year and is unlikely to be the last, analysts told Reuters.

Intel and Altera could not be reached immediately for comments outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.