FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker Altera's quarterly revenue below expectations
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

Chipmaker Altera's quarterly revenue below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 (Reuters) - Altera Corp posted revenue slightly below expectations in the first quarter and the programmable chipmaker said it was beginning to see a recovery from a dip in demand from its communications and industrial customers.

Altera said on Thursday its first-quarter sales were $410.5 million, up 7 percent from the year-ago quarter.

It projected sales in the current quarter to be between flat and up 4 percent compared to the first quarter.

Analysts on average expected first-quarter sales of $414 million and second-quarter sales of $449 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the first quarter, Altera had net income of $120 million, on 37 cents a share, compared to $116 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.