FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Altice owner Drahi says U.S. helps diversify business to lower risk
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altice owner Drahi says U.S. helps diversify business to lower risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Altice SA owner Patrick Drahi: * says decided to go to US to diversify business to lower risk * says wanted to offset risk of being in euro zone by also being

present in dollar market * says willing to lose customers in France if they are low margin,

low value * says Numericable will catch up on lateness on 4g Mobile network

by year-end * says not worried at all about debt levels of his groups * says had major banks willing to finance Time Warner Cable move

but felt it was a step too far * says was unsure if management resources could handle going from

30,000 to 120,000 staff through such a deal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.