Altice limits acquisition sights pending U.S. completions -CEO

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Altice could make further small acquisitions but does not plan to seek expansion in new countries, and is unlikely to make any moves pending completion of its U.S. acquisitions in the second quarter of 2016, Chief Executive Dexter Goei said.

The group, which looked at Telecom Italia but decided not to pursue the matter, is also aiming for a debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 4 in Europe by the end of next year, he added on Monday. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)