Altice names Combes group COO, Numericable-SFR chairman

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Billionaire Patrick Drahi’s Altice holding company said on Monday it had named former Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes as its chief operating officer and chairman of the board of Numericable-SFR.

Combes, 53, has more than 25 years of experience in the telecoms industry.

He was CEO of Alcatel-Lucent, CEO of Vodafone Europe, Chairman and CEO of TDF, as well as chief financial officer and senior executive vice president of France Telecom. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)