FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Altice COO says ability to invest "intact"
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 9, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Altice COO says ability to invest "intact"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Altice Chief Operating Officer Michel Combes said the telecom group would continue to increase spending to expand its mobile and fibre networks, saying the group was not too indebted to invest.

“We are an infrastructure operator and an industrial group that invests 4 billion (euros)($4.31 billion) in capex a year,” Combes told a news conference on Monday.

“That figure will increase over time. Some criticized us for having debt too high that would prevent us from investing but that’s false. Our ability to invest is intact.” ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.