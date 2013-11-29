UPDATE 1-Altice acquisition debt could launch as early as next week

* Dominican Republic acquisition debt expected imminently

* Financing will have bond component

* Debt could be in excess of EUR800m (Adds information on invetor meeting, removes extraneous word in third bullet)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Luxembourg-based cable and telecommunications company Altice could launch the debt financing for two recent acquisitions in the Dominican Republic as early as next week, according to sources close to the deal.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank are all understood to be close to the transaction, according to two of these sources.

Goldman Sachs issued a save the date on Friday afternoon for a Monday investor meeting for a new high yield bond deal. The issuer is in the telecoms, media and technology (TMT) sector, and Altice is in this sector.

Altice announced earlier this week that it is buying Orange’s mobile business in the Dominican Republic for USD1.435bn, equivalent to EUR1bn.

At the end of October it announced that it was acquiring Tricom, a cable TV and broadband operator.

The Tricom acquisition price is smaller, closer to EUR300m according to one banking source, but this makes for a EUR1.3bn total financing requirement when combined with Orange.

“Altice have flagged to the market that the deal is coming, but the exact size, structure and timing are not public,” said the banking source.

“There will definitely be a bond component though, most people expect that it could come as early as next week.”

The source added that people partly expect a quick financing because the company’s CFO Dennis Okhuijsen worked at Liberty Global for over 15 years before joining Altice.

“Whenever Liberty signed an acquisition they went to market literally within hours of signing.”

Altice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The size of debt Altice can raise will be somewhat limited by covenants under its outstanding bonds and loans, which restrict senior leverage to 3x and total leverage to 4x.

Altice is understood to be buying the new businesses at 6.5x Ebitda, so 4x Ebitda would translate to EUR800m of the EUR1.3bn total consideration.

The situation is more nuanced than that, however, as Altice already have some capacity to raise more debt. The third quarter results presentation puts pro forma leverage at between 3x and 4x, with the banking source stating that it is in the high 3x area.

Altice also announced in its latest results that its Israeli business has signed a new roaming agreement with Partner, whereas previously it used Bezeq.

This agreement is accretive to Altice’s Ebitda, and the banking source stated that these benefits will be used pro forma for any new debt finance.

Altice is a regular issuer in both the high yield bond and leveraged loan market. In December last year it took its Israeli subsidiary private, backed by USD450m and EUR200m of senior secured bonds and USD400m of senior bonds.

It followed this up in June and July this year with a EUR250m high yield bond and USD1bn in senior secured term loan financing to bring its various businesses into one restricted group.

Although the Dominican Republic is a new territory for the cable business, Altice is already active in French overseas territories, with operations in Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, La Reunion and Mayotte. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Helene Durand)