3 months ago
Altice vows to challenge EU charges over PT Portugal deal
May 18, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 3 months ago

Altice vows to challenge EU charges over PT Portugal deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Altice said it would challenge accusations by the European Commission that it had taken control of PT Portugal before winning approval for the acquisition from the European Union antitrust regulator in 2015.

"Altice does not agree with the European Commission's preliminary conclusions and will submit a full response," the company said on Thursday, after the EU executive issued a formal statement of objections setting out its allegations.

"The investigation proceedings do not affect the approval granted by the European Commission for the acquisition of PT Portugal," the Altice statement added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Laurence Frost

