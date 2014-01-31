FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altice Chairman Drahi says looking at lots of acquisitions
January 31, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

Altice Chairman Drahi says looking at lots of acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cable group Altice Chairman Patrick Drahi said on Friday the company was looking at lots of acquisitions in many countries but declined to comment on a potential merger with Vivendi’s SFR.

Cable entrepreneur Drahi discussed such a deal with Vivendi last year but talks foundered over price.

Speaking at Altices’s stock market debut in Amsterdam, Drahi also told reporters he expected to see consolidation of mobile operators in France. (Reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam; Writing by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by David Holmes)

