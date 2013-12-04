UPDATE 1-Altice "seriously considering" IPO next year - sources

(Adds detail on EV multiples and margin loan)

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Luxembourg-based cable and telecommunications company Altice is contemplating going public next year, according to market sources, as it looks for new sources of financing to fuel its global expansion.

Altice is marketing a jumbo USD1.685bn-equivalent high yield bond package to back recent acquisitions in the Dominican Republic, and has been indicating to bond investors that it is looking at a potential listing next year.

“They were asked about an IPO on the bondholder call. They said they were seriously looking at one and that it would come in 2014 if they go ahead,” said a high yield investor.

A banker close to Altice said that the company has been gearing up for a potential IPO for the past six months, reorganising its corporate structure to facilitate a listing.

The Altice VII restricted group is the entity that has raised debt financing over the past year and contains its cable businesses in Israel, Portugal, and the French Overseas Territories among others.

Altice’s founder and main shareholder Patrick Drahi also controls 30% of the voting shares of French cable firm Numericable, and has entered into agreements to up this stake to 40%, subject to regulatory approval.

A new holding company called Next LP has been created to control both Altice VII and the Numericable stake, and this is the entity that would go public if Altice is listed, according to the banker.

“They’ve been relatively open that they want to go sooner rather than later,” said the banker.

“With Ebitda of nearly EUR900m, they could be a very big public company.”

The investor added that Altice is eyeing the equity market as it is reaching the limits of how far it can grow through debt financing alone.

“The IPO story is not a deleveraging story; it’s more of a recognition that they have more to do in the M&A space and they’re running out of fuel in the debt markets.”

Altice’s existing covenants restrict senior leverage to 3x Ebitda and total leverage to 4x. Altice has capacity beyond its debt incurrence basket to go slightly above this, and its new deal will take leverage to total net debt of 4.1x and senior debt of 3.1x.

The banker said that while Altice management has said it is looking for sources of financing other than debt, he thinks it still has capacity left in the debt markets.

“Another thing you have to consider is an IPO’s standstill period, which would make it hard for them to make strategic acquisitions for six to nine months,” said the banker.

“For future acquisitions though, it’s always good to have a public valuation behind you. Firstly, it cheapens the cost of debt, and secondly it’s easier to incentivise the management teams at the target companies if you can offer share schemes.”

HIGH ENTERPRISE VALUES

If Altice takes the plunge into the public equity markets, it could crystallise a high enterprise value given Ebitda multiples across the cable sector.

Numericable priced its IPO last month at EUR24.80 a share, the top end of the price range, on the back of a 10-times subscribed order book. That translated to an estimated 2014 enterprise value to Ebitda multiple of 8x, and an EV/Ebitda multiple less capex of 18.2x.

Dutch cable firm Ziggo’s public offering in 2012 effectively reopened the European IPO market after six months without a major deal, also pricing at the top of its range. The EUR18.5 a share offering made for an EV/Ebitda multiple of 7.9x.

While high leverage can be a stumbling block for listings in other sectors, equity investors have tolerated high debt multiples for European cable businesses. Ziggo had EUR3.23bn in debt at the end of 2011, meaning that its net debt to Ebitda was nearly 3.9x when it approached the market in early 2012.

Kabel’s Deutschland’s EUR3bn debt pile was also no barrier to its 2010 listing, despite sizeable PIK loans precluding any dividends in its early life on the public market.

Altice’s total leverage cap of 4x Ebitda is also lower than that of US cable giant Liberty Global, which has a leverage target of 4 to 5x across its cable businesses.

“They’ve essentially structured themselves as Liberty Global but with one turn less leverage,” said the investor.

Altice’s CFO Dennis Okhuijsen was the group treasurer of Liberty Global before joining the company.

An area of interest for equity investors might also be that Altice financed its acquisition of its 30% Numericable stake through a margin loan arranged by Goldman Sachs. The three-year loan pays a margin of 450bp over Libor, and uses Altice’s 30% stake in Numericable as collateral, giving a low LTV of 30%.

If margin payments are missed then lenders will have a claim over the collateral, but will not be able to sell any of those shares until at least six months after the IPO. (Reporting by Robert Smith, additional reporting by Robert Venes. Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)