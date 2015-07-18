FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Altice denies interest in Carlos Slim's KPN stake - newspaper
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 18, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Altice denies interest in Carlos Slim's KPN stake - newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - European telecoms and cable firm Altice has no plans to bid for the 21 percent stake in Dutch rival KPN owned by Carlos Slim’s America Movil, Altice’s chief executive was quoted as saying by a Dutch newspaper on Saturday.

Dexter Goei made the comments after America Movil said in its half-year results on Friday that its stake in the Dutch fixed-line and mobile operator was up for sale.

“We’re not interested,” Goei told De Telegraaf newspaper. “We are very focused on the integration of (France‘s) SFT and Portugal Telecom and the closing of the takeover of Suddenlink from America.”

Controlled by Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, Altice has been on a buying spree for the past 18 months that has resulted so far in the purchase of four companies and a bid for smaller French rival Bouygues Telecom, which was rejected.

Industry observers say that KPN, the former Dutch state telecommunications monopoly and one of Europe’s smaller telecoms players, is undercapitalised and ripe for a takeover.

America Movil’s bid for KPN three years ago was thwarted by a shareholding foundation -- common among Dutch corporates designed to protect them from hostile takeovers. Any hostile approach now could still face the same obstacle.

Goei had told the same newspaper in June that Altice would invest far more than KPN if it owned the company, although he said at the time the two companies were not in talks.

Luxembourg-based Altice plans to restructure itself into a Dutch-registered and listed holding company, Altice NV, which will have two classes of voting shares so that it can make more share-based acquisitions without jeopardising Drahi’s control. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.