FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Altice to issue notes to finance PT Portugal acquisition
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 23, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Altice to issue notes to finance PT Portugal acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Altice SA :

* To issue amount of senior notes valued at 2.00 billion euros ($2.24 billion)

* Says Altice Finco unit has proposed an issuance of $385 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes

* Says Altice Financing unit has proposed an issuance of 2.24 billion euros(equivalent) in aggregate principal amount of euro and dollar senior secured notes

* Proceeds of all these notes will be used to, among other things, finance the PT Portugal acquisition

Source text: bit.ly/15kBkZz, bit.ly/1gLiH0G

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8918 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.