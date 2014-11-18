FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Altice stake placed at 45.00-45.50 euros/shr -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Some 7.5 million shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice were placed on Tuesday at between 45.00 euros and 45.50 euros per share, traders said.

Private equity firms Carlyle and Cinven on Monday launched a sale of 5.5 million shares Altice, in an accelerated bookbuild, bookrunner Goldman Sachs had said in a statement.

The placement represented 2.2 percent of the company’s outstanding share capital, and a 6 percent discount to Monday’s closing price of 47.90 euros.

Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson

