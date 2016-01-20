FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altice's Drahi says wants to invest in Portugal media sector
January 20, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Altice's Drahi says wants to invest in Portugal media sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AVEIRO, Portugal, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi, whose holding company Altice bought the assets of Portugal Telecom last year, said on Wednesday he is interested in buying into Portugal’s media sector.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Altice’s new innovation centre in Aveiro in northern Portugal, Drahi said the chief of his television business was visiting as well and the [plan was to invest more in content and media.

“We are looking to buy some media, yes... The plan for our group is to invest in media in every country where we are leaders, we know in Portugal we are No.1 1 in telecom, in France No. 2, in Israel No. 2. In every country where we are No. 1 or 2 we will invest in media and content.”

Drahi owns the Israeli news station i24news, has stakes in French newspaper Liberation and magazine L‘Express and controls the leading French news-only TV channel BFM-TV. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

