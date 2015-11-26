FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altice wins Premier League broadcasting rights for French market -sources
November 26, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Altice wins Premier League broadcasting rights for French market -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - European telecoms group Altice won exclusive broadcasting rights for the English Premier League for the French market in 2016-2019, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The fast-growing group owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi will pay about 100 million euros ($106.14 million) a year to broadcast the main English soccer championship, dealing a blow to current broadcaster Canal+, owned by media group Vivendi .

Both Canal+ and Altice declined to comment.

$1 = 0.9422 euros Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Julien Ponthus; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas

