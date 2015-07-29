FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Altice CEO says no plans to revive Bouygues deal
July 29, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Altice CEO says no plans to revive Bouygues deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of CEO’s name throughout)

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Altice, the holding company of tycoon Patrick Drahi, will likely take a breather on telecom acquisitions in the short-term as it focuses on closing a cable deal in the U.S., said its chief executive on a conference call.

Chief Executive Dexter Goei also appeared to close the door on making another run at buying Bouygues Telecom, after its 10 billion euro bid was rebuffed in June.

“That file is closed,” said Goei in response to a question about Bouygues.

“We haven’t had any further discussions around that... if sonething comes up we can be opportunistic about it, but it is clearly not a focus for us today.”

In the United States, Altice is seeking government approval for its takeover of regional cable company Suddenlink , which it has said it plans to use as an expansion vehicle in the country.

Goei said Altice would not embark on further deals in the U.S., however, until it secured the necessary government approvals for the Suddenlink deal.

Altice is also in the midst of creating a dual-class share structure to set it up for future M&A opportunities, said Goei.

“That change will be in effect in a few weeks and there is nothing on near-term horizon on other deals,” he added.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
