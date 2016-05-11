FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Altice Q1 core profit helped by Portuguese, U.S. operations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Altice Q1 core profit helped by Portuguese, U.S. operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - European telecommunications group Altice said first-quarter core operating profit grew 0.9 percent as its activities in Portugal and the United States offset a steep decline in profitability at its main French division, SFR.

Altice’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 1.62 billion euros ($1.84 billion), it said on Wednesday, in line with the average of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll of 1.63 billion.

SFR’s adjusted EBITDA fell 9 percent to 851 million euros as France’s second-biggest telecoms operator offered heavy promotions to attract customers.

Altice confirmed its full-year guidance for 2016 and reiterated that the closing of the acquisition of Cablevision Systems in the U.S. would occur in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.