BRIEF-Altice to issue shares worth 950 mln euros

June 23 (Reuters) - Altice Sa

* Gross issue proceeds of approximately 950 million euros

* New shares to be placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offer

* Proceeeds top be used for financing a 529m cash payment to carlyle and cinven for their 14% stake in numericable, as previously announced on april 7, 2014

* Two sources familiar with the matter said the shares were priced at 50.9 euros each