Altice completes purchase of 70 percent of cable operator Suddenlink

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - European telecoms group Altice said on Monday it had completed the purchase of 70 percent of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink from existing shareholders in a deal worth $9.1 billion.

“With this acquisition, Altice has officially entered the large and attractive U.S. cable market, further diversifying and balancing its portfolio of high-quality businesses,” Altice said in a statement.

It said BC Partners and CPP Investment Board retained a 30 percent stake in Suddenlink.

U.S. regulators approved the deal on Friday. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by David Evans)