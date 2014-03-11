Altice says offer for Vivendi's SFR still valid

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Altice said its 10.9 billion euro ($15.1 billion) cash and share offer to combine Vivendi’s SFR unit with Numericable still stood and remained valid until Friday.

The deal would see Vivendi retain a 32 percent stake in the new combined mobile operator. Bouygues Telecom has made a rival bid for 10.5 billion euros in which Vivendi would keep 46 percent.

Bouygues Telecom said on Sunday that it had agreed to sell its mobile network and much of its spectrum to smaller rival Iliad as a way to head off competition regulators’ concerns over its SFR bid.

“Our offer remains valid until Friday, March 14,” Altice said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)