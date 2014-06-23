FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altice says signed definitive agreement for combination of SFR, Numericable
June 23, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Altice says signed definitive agreement for combination of SFR, Numericable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Altice SA :

* Definitive agreement signed for combination of SFR and Numericable

* Vivendi will receive 13.5 billion euros(excluding adjustments) and will keep a 20 pct stake in new combination, which it could sell at a later stage after a one year lock-up period

* Closing of agreement is subject to certain conditions, in particular obtaining approval from relevant administrative authorities

* Vivendi will also receive an earn-out of 750 million euros depending on future financial performance of new group (EBITDA - capex at least equal to 2 billion euros during one fiscal year) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

