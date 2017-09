Aug 7 (Reuters) - Altice SA :

* Q2 EBITDA margin expanded by 4.1 pct pts to 45.8 pct

* Q2 EBITDA of 383 mln euros, up 8.5 pct (up 10 pct on CC basis)

* Q2 revenue of 837 mln euros, down 1.3 pct (up 0.7 pct on CC basis) Further company coverage: