FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Altor prepares listing of electronics retailer Dustin - DI daily
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Altor prepares listing of electronics retailer Dustin - DI daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Altor is in the final stages of preparing a listing of electronics retailer Dustin, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday.

A listing of Dustin would be the private equity firm’s first initial public offering since the collapse of Denmark’s OW Bunker only months after being listed by Altor.

“We have completed much of the preparation process for a stock market listing, but we have not made a decision yet,” Altor spokesman Tor Krusell was quoted as saying.

Dustin is owned by Altor Equity Partners since 2006 and reported sales of about 7.4 billion Swedish crowns ($896 million) in its 2013/2014 fiscal year. ($1 = 8.2582 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.