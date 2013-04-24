FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Altor sells stake in food services firm Euro Cater
April 24, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden's Altor sells stake in food services firm Euro Cater

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Altor said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its stake in Danish food services firm Euro Cater to a group of reinvesting employees that have partnered with investment firm Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Altor said in a statement it expected to finalise the deal, which was subject to approval from competition authorities, in the second quarter.

J.P. Morgan acted as financial adviser and Bech-Bruun as legal advisor for the seller of Euro Cater, which has sales of about 7.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.26 billion).

$1 = 5.7278 Danish crowns $1 = 5.7278 Danish crowns

