FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Altor hires Morgan Stanley for OW Bunker sale - sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Sweden's Altor hires Morgan Stanley for OW Bunker sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 22 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Altor has hired Morgan Stanley to advise it on a sale of Denmark-based ship-fuel supplier OW Bunker, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly. Altor and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

OW Bunker’s website says that it operates about 30 fuel ships globally. It made a post-tax profit of $45 million in 2011 on turnover of almost $12 billion.

World Fuel Services, a U.S. company that sells marine, aviation and land fuel products, is valued at about 15 times profits.

OW Bunker, owned by Altor since 2007, has not released figures for 2012. In the previous two years, net profit rose by about 35 percent on average.

Assuming profits increased as much in 2012, a multiple of 15 times would yield a value of about $900 million. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.