Portugal's Altri to raise pulp prices by $30 from March

LISBON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Portuguese paper pulp company Altri will increase the price of its bleached eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) in Europe by $30 per tonne from March 1, a company spokesman said on Friday.

The company’s pulp price in Europe, its main market, will rise to $760 per tonne.

The increase follows a similar move by Brazil’s Fibria, the world’s largest BEKP manufacturer.

Altri stocks were 1.9 percent higher at 1.6 euros, slightly outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which was up 1 percent. (Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Mark Potter)