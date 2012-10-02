FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's Altri to raise pulp prices by $30 from October
October 2, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Portugal's Altri to raise pulp prices by $30 from October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Portuguese paper and pulp company Altri will increase the price of its bleached eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) in Europe by $30 per tonne from October, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The company’s pulp price in Europe, its main market, will rise to $780 per tonne.

The increase follows a similar move by Brazil’s Fibria and Suzano, the world’s two largest BEKP manufacturers.

Altri stocks were 2.6 percent higher at 1.4 euros, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Daniel Alvarenga,)

