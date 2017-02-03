Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was
working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco
products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
The company said on Tuesday it recalled some smokeless
tobacco products after eight consumers complained that they
found some sharp metal objects in certain cans.
The recall involved certain cans made in the company's
Franklin Park, Illinois, facility.
"We believe this was a deliberate, malicious act by an
individual or individuals familiar with the quality and safety
procedures at its Franklin Park, IL facility", Altria said in a
e-mailed statement.
The company said it was retrieving recalled product from
wholesale, retail and individual consumers.
A majority of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company's cans made at
a separate facility were not affected by the recall, Altria
said.